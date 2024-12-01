Question marks continue to surround the disappearance of Hannah Kobayashi, the 31-year-old Hawaiian woman who went missing last month in Los Angeles.

Her friends now say that Kobayashi’s last text messages seemed out-of-character—due to a distinct lack of emojis.

Friend Ariana Ursua, a 30-year-old freelancer from Hawaii, told the New York Post over the weekend that Kobayashi had a “very distinct way of messaging”—and it was notably different from the way her last texts were worded.

Ursua told the outlet that Kobayashi, a “free spirit,” would typically end messages with hearts, stars, butterflies, rainbows and other emojis.

“I don’t feel like it’s her to make people concerned. She wouldn’t just ghost out of nowhere. Usually at parties she’s the one that will make sure she says bye to her friend,” Ursua told the Post.

Kobayashi was declared missing on Nov. 11 in Los Angeles after missing a connecting flight to New York City days prior. Just last weekend, her father Ryan took his own life at Los Angeles International Airport, a death family members said was caused by a “broken heart.”

After missing her flight, Kobayashi sent several concerning text messages to her family.

“Strange, cryptic messages—things about the matrix, it was so unlike her. And then all of a sudden, no more communication,” Her aunt told KTLA.

“Deep Hackers wiped my identity, stole all of my funds, & have had me on a mind f—k since Friday,” she texted one of her friends, according to the Post.

“I got tricked pretty much into giving away all my funds … For someone I thought I loved,” she wrote in another text.

“It feels really weird,” Ursua said to the outlet. “I pray she’s still alive.”