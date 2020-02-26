Officials: ‘Friend’ of Slain Georgia College Student Charged With Concealing Her Death

CHEAT SHEET
    The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has announced a second arrest in the death of college student Anitra Gunn, who was found slain in a wooded area earlier this month. Authorities say a friend of Gunn's boyfriend, DeMarcus Little, helped him to conceal the 23-year-old’s death. According to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the friend, Jaivon Abron, was also charged with making false statements to police. Abron, who police also described as a “friend” of Gunn, is accused of helping Little hide the killing of the Fort Valley State University student. Little was charged with malice murder in her death earlier this month. The GBI said more arrests are possible in the case.

    Before being charged with malice murder, Little was charged with criminal property damage after he allegedly smashed Gunn's windows and slashed her tires.

