‘Friends’ Reunion Special Reportedly in the Works at HBO Max
More than 15 years after airing its series finale on NBC, Friends could return for a one-off reunion special when the sitcom begins streaming on WarnerMedia’s HBO Max service in May 2020. According to The Hollywood Reporter, talks are “currently underway for an unscripted reunion special” that would feature all six major cast members, though sources warn that a “deal is far from done and agreements with cast and creatives still need to be hammered out.” A similar reunion was attempted for an NBC tribute to legendary TV director James Burrows in early 2016, but with Matthew Perry unavailable to participate the event fell far short of fan expectations.