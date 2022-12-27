Friends Shocked as Wife Is Accused of Gunning Down Hubby on Christmas

Friends of a New Jersey couple are reeling after the wife was accused of gunning down her husband on Christmas night.

Marylue Wigglesworth, 51, has been arrested for allegedly shooting her 57-year-old husband David Wigglesworth at their Atlantic City home Sunday, according to the Atlantic County prosecutor.

The couple’s social media pages were filled with happy photos from their seemingly blissful life together, with vacation shots and images from various events.

“I cannot believe this,” a friend wrote on Facebook. “We’ve known Dave and Mary for years. This just can’t be true.”

David Wigglseworth, who family and friends called “Wiggy,” was a former Republican candidate for his local township board, as well as a volunteer for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Atlantic City.

Police have not said what they believe the motive might have been in the alleged murder, and they are actively asking people to call in with more information that could help shed light on the mysterious case that they refer to as an “active and cooperative investigation.”

Friends of the couple, meanwhile, have expressed shock and confusion.

“This is just unimaginable to me. Such great people,” one friend wrote on Facebook.

Another noted that the pair’s online postings never gave any sign of trouble: “By his profile it looks like they had the best life together.”