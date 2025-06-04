‘Friends’ Star Reveals Why She Left Hollywood to Become an Energy Healer

Ariana Biermann may be a reality TV nepo baby, but she says her famous parents haven’t done her any favors. The daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak and retired Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kroy Biermann, her adoptive stepfather, says her parents have spent all the money she earned as a child TV and internet personality. According to Biermann, 23, she began earning “astronomical” paychecks for sponsored Instagram posts as a teenager after appearing on Real Housewives of Atlanta since age 5. “But unfortunately,” she explained, “my parents took my money.” Biermann made the revelation on last night’s premiere of the new Bravo series Next Gen NYC, which follows a group of reality TV nepo babies as they strike out on their own in New York. The influencer said she “found out [the money] was gone two years ago,” but has “no idea where it actually went.” However, her parents have spent the last two years litigating a rocky divorce. In 2023, Kroy Biermann, 39, accused Zolciak, 47, of gambling away $1.5 million during their marriage, leaving their family “financially devastated.” Ariana seemed to confirm her mother’s financial woes last night, revealing Zolciak sometimes calls her to ask for money.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1Nepo Baby Says Reality Star Parents Spent All Her Money‘IT'S GONE’The “Next Gen NYC” star says her famous parents have frittered away her childhood earnings.
- 2‘Friends’ Star Reveals Why She Left HollywoodNEW CAREERJane Sibbett appeared on the iconic sitcom as Ross’ first wife Carol from 1994 through its seventh season in 2001.
Partner updateAD BY SAXXGet Him a Father’s Day Gift That’s as Supportive as He IsPERFECT FITSAXX underwear and swim trunks are uniquely suited to a man’s anatomy.
- 3T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Shock Party With X-Rated DisplayTOUCHY FEELYThe pair reportedly put on an “obscene display... leaving guests gagging at their X-rated antics.”
- 4Chinese Couple Arrested for Bringing Horror Fungus Into U.S.AGROTERRORISMFusarium graminearum, a potent pathogen that devastates crops, is also dangerous to humans.
Partner updateAD BY JEWLRCelebrate Her With One-of-a-Kind Jewelry—Now at 70% OffSHE’S WORTH ITBecause mom and baby aren’t just gems, they’re the whole treasure chest.
- 5U.S. Manufacturers Say Trump Is Creating a COVID-Like CrisisNO BOOM, JUST BUSTSuppliers and manufacturers are haggling over who should pick up the additional costs associated with the tariffs.
- 6Steelers Do Damage Control After Trump Receives Team JerseyDON’T LOOK AT USThe team said it didn’t authorize former running back Rocky Bleier to present the president with a No. 47 jersey during a rally last week.
- 7Trump Ignores Musk Drama in First Posts Since Bombshell JabsCALM BEFORE THE STORM?The president hasn’t taken the bait—yet.
- 8Do You Know Where Marty McFly’s Iconic Red Guitar Went?LOST ICONThe hunt for the legendary movie guitar will be turned into a film of its own.
Shop with ScoutedSave on Red Light Therapy Wellness Bundles for Father's DayWELLNESS DEALSFrom red light therapy devices to sleep bundles, Bon Charge’s wellness tools will change the way your dad lives, works, and rests.
- 9Pop Star Announces Early Breast Cancer Diagnosis‘WANTED TO BE OPEN’The singer said she would take a short break over the summer to undergo surgery.
- 10Minnesota Vikings Legend Dies at 87PURPLE PEOPLE EATERThe NFL star and “all-time iron man” started 270 consecutive regular-season games over 19 seasons.
‘Friends’ Star Reveals Why She Left Hollywood to Become an Energy Healer
Jane Sibbett, who starred on Friends as Ross’ first wife Carol, has opened up about why she left Hollywood to pursue a new path as an energy healer. Sibbett appeared on the iconic sitcom from 1994 to 2001, making history by starring in TV’s first lesbian wedding. But she stepped back from Hollywood around ten years ago, after moving to Hawaii with her then-husband Karl Fink. It was there that she turned toward healing and spirituality. “My husband and I split [when] we were in Hawaii, and I was on my knees because I was really brokenhearted by everything,” she told People. One day, a healer she was producing a documentary for asked her to help produce a live energy healing event. She said it turned out to be “a perfect synthesis of my belief in the gift of him [and] what he was doing and me coming off of Friends.” Before long, she was fully immersed in the world of energy healing. Looking back, Sibbett believes her years as an actor laid the groundwork for her spiritual gift: “I think every actor worth their salt knows that they are embodied by the character. At some point, you give yourself over, [so] I understand why my body is trained to let itself go.”
Stop! Don’t procrastinate this year; lock up a Father’s Day gift today. Get dad an upgrade on something he wears everyday—underwear. SAXX offers odor-resistant bottoms that have his back (and front) with patented BallPark Pouch® technology that keeps his family jewels secure, comfy, and cool in a hammock-like pouch. It’s like a tropical getaway—for down there.
The Vibe Xtra is SAXX’s best-selling pair of underwear. SAXX recently revamped these undies with Stop Drop Technology™ which works twice as hard to wick away moisture from his assets.
On hot summer days, your dad will be so grateful you got him this pair of underwear. It’s made with SAXX’s DropTemp® Cooling cotton, which boosts the body’s natural cooling capacity by wicking, moving, and evaporating sweat faster. Plus, it has a fly for added convenience when nature calls.
With the Oh Buoy, SAXX has brought its BallPark Pouch® technology to a whole new category—swimwear. Instead of mesh netting that takes ages to dry, the Oh Buoy has an underwear-like liner that is designed to dry as fast as possible. The best part is that these versatile trunks don’t scream swimwear and look just as good on the beach as they would at a backyard BBQ.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Former GMA3 co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach made an X-rated appearance at a party in New York City, according to The Daily Mail. The duo, whose off-screen romance led to their ABC dismissal in early 2023, reportedly turned heads as they mingled with former colleagues and network executives at the tourism event in the Paley Center For Media on Monday. The tabloid reported that they put on an “obscene display... leaving guests gagging at their X-rated antics.” One source told the publication, “They were talking to someone and TJ was just putting his hand down her pants. From the top of her shorts, he was sliding his hand down to physically feel her butt.” They added: “I saw him try to slide into her shorts. It felt super inappropriate to do right there in front of everyone.” Another guest said, “At one point, she grabbed his a--,“ they said. Their ABC exit stemmed from their extramarital affair becoming public knowledge. The couple has since launched a podcast, “Amy & T.J.,” where they’ve candidly discuss their relationship and the fallout. The Daily Beast reached out to the pair for comment.
A Chinese scientist working at the University of Michigan has been arrested for allegedly smuggling a dangerous crop-killing fungus into the U.S. Yunqing Jian, 33, is accused of illegally importing Fusarium graminearum, a potent pathogen that devastates crops like wheat, corn, and rice. The fungus is known to cause Fusarium head blight, a disease that not only destroys yields but also contaminates food supplies with toxins harmful to humans and animals. According to FBI Director Kash Patel, Jian is believed to have been working under the direction of the Chinese Communist Party and received state funding for similar research in China. Her boyfriend, Zunyong Liu, 34, also faces charges after allegedly smuggling the same fungus through Detroit Metro Airport to study at the same university, in July last year. Liu initially denied any wrongdoing before reportedly admitting to the smuggling. Both are charged with conspiracy, smuggling, false statements, and visa fraud. Liu is believed to be in China. “This is a sobering reminder that the CCP is working around the clock to deploy operatives and researchers to infiltrate American institutions and target our food supply,” Patel said. “The risks to lives and the economy are real.”
Meeting a baby for the first time is a great enough gift for any new parent. But there are ways to make it even more special. Right now, JEWLR is offering up to 70% off its curated assortment of personalized gold, gold-plated, vermeil, and silver jewelry. That means you can make celebrating a new family member even more special with customizable gemstones and engraved messages to cherish for years to come.
The Round Stone Dome Ring combines a selection of up to five flush-set stones with a hidden engraving that can tell a story specific to mom and the new baby.
The Love and Kisses Gemstone Pendant is an elegant accent that couples two heart-shaped gemstones or Brilliance cubic zirconia of your choice.
The Engravable Long Link Infinity Family Bracelet is the perfect gift for engraving up to four names and including the same number of round genuine or simulated gemstones to represent a family of birthstones.
Each design is available in sterling silver, gold-plated, vermeil, and a variety of solid gold hues.
So if you want to celebrate the new mom in your life, don’t miss the chance to do it with a sparkle.
Trump said his aggressive program of tariffs would spark a manufacturing boom but he appears to have been wrong. U.S. manufacturers are warning that the president is creating a crisis akin to the disruption the COVID pandemic caused with his tariffs. Manufacturers have reported longer lead times for supplies, higher prices, and disruptions to production—even as demand dries up, Axios reported. Some of the the slowdown has been fueled by the on-again, off-again nature of Trump’s levies which have left some suppliers either delaying deliveries or scrapping them altogether. And manufacturers have been demanding faster delivery times in a race to get supplies into the country before Trump’s levies come into force. Both suppliers and manufacturers have also been left haggling over who should eat the additional costs associated with the tariffs. An OECD global outlook report published this week showed that Trump’s trade policies have slowed the global economy. The U.S. economy was hit particularly badly with the Paris-based OECD predicting its growth would slow from 2.8 percent to 1.6 percent.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been forced to tell fans the team wasn’t behind President Donald Trump receiving a No. 47 team jersey emblazoned with his name during a rally in Western Pennsylvania last week. On Friday, Steelers safety Miles Killebrew, quarterback Mason Rudolph, and retired running back Rocky Bleier—a four-time Super Bowl champion and franchise legend—appeared on stage with Trump at a rally at U.S. Steel near Pittsburgh, where Trump vowed to double tariffs on imported steel from 25 percent to 50 percent. Bleier also presented Trump with the jersey, leading a number of angry fans to email the team, the Associated Press reported. The team responded that it hadn’t directly authorized the gift, and that the views of current and former players did not necessarily reflect those of the organization.
Donald Trump chose not to acknowledge Elon Musk in his first posts on Truth Social after the billionaire went nuclear on the president’s signature spending bill. The president posted several times in the early hours of Wednesday morning, discussing matters that did not involve the former DOGE boss. In one post, he praised China’s President Xi Jinping, but lamented that he is “VERY TOUGH, AND EXTREMELY HARD TO MAKE A DEAL WITH!!!” In another, he celebrated what he claimed was the “BEST MAY IN 30 YEARS” for the U.S. And in a third, he attacked his predecessor, Joe Biden, over the autopen controversy he’s been pushing. It marked a rare moment of restraint from a president known for his forceful retaliation. Musk had been trashing Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” throughout the day after calling it a “disgusting abomination” in a Tuesday afternoon post. At time of writing, Trump had not directly responded to the broadside, although his White House press secretary said in her afternoon briefing the president “already knows where Elon Musk stood on this bill. It doesn’t change the president’s opinion. This is one big, beautiful bill and he’s sticking to it.”
The search for a guitar played by Michael J. Fox in Back to the Future that has been missing for 40 years is to become a film of its own. Fox’s character in the 1985 movie, Marty McFly, plays a Gibson ES-345 Cherry Red guitar during the iconic “Enchantment Under the Sea” school dance scene. The instrument had been rented from Norm’s Rare Guitars in California but was never returned and was already missing when a pair of sequels were filmed in 1989. Filmmaker Doc Crotzer is now making a “true crime search” documentary, Lost to the Future, to recover the guitar on which Fox played Chuck Berry’s “Johnny B. Goode” in one of the best scenes of the 1985 movie. Crotzer told Billboard that watching Back to the Future as a kid made him want to both make films and play guitar. “I went on with my [filmmaking] career, but I had always wondered what happened to that guitar. Over the last however many years so many props from the movie have surfaced…but (the guitar) had never surfaced.” Anyone with information on the lost guitar can call 1-855-345-1955 or visit the Lost to the Future website.
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Father’s Day is just around the corner (June 15), and whether you’re looking for the perfect gift for a biohacking-obsessed dad or just looking to upgrade your own wellness and recovery tech lineup, Bon Charge has you covered.
For a limited time, Bon Charge is offering 15 percent off specially curated wellness gifts and bundles, including red light therapy devices, massage guns, blackout eye masks, and more. There are also plenty of single-item deals to score as well.
Whether winding down after work, the gym, or time in the yard, the dad in your life will be so grateful for this compact massage gun. One of the unique features of this device is its hot/cold attachment.
With multiple intensity levels and attachments, the massage gun can be tailored to fit dad’s specific needs. Additionally, the lightweight and ergonomic design makes it easy to reach those hard-to-reach areas.
There are very few things in life that dads love more than sleep. Ensure the big guy gets the deep and uninterrupted rest he deserves with this blackout mask. The real standout feature here is the mask’s hollow and adjustable eye cups. They completely block out light without putting any pressure on his eyes.
Whether they’re a gym junkies, aspiring wellness aficionado, or just overstressed and in serious need of solid night of slumber, Bon Charge’s Father’s Day sale is chock full of gifts any father (or wellness buff) will love.
Jessie J has revealed that she’s been diagnosed with early breast cancer. The singer, 37, announced the news in an Instagram video Tuesday, where she disclosed that she learned of her cancer diagnosis before her single “No Secrets” came out in April. “Before ‘No Secrets’ came out I was diagnosed with early breast cancer. I’m highlighting the word ‘early,’ cancer sucks in any form, but I’m holding onto the world ‘early,’” the “Price Tag” artist shared. “I have been in and out of tests throughout this whole period. I just wanted to be open and share it,” she continued before noting that she was going to take a brief break soon to undergo surgery. “I am going to disappear for a bit after summertime ball to have my surgery,” Jessie J explained. “And I will come back with massive tits and more music.” The singer recently recalled experiencing several health issues throughout her career, including a stroke, during an Advertising Week Europe event in London in April. Alongside “No Secrets,” Jessie J also released her single “Living My Best Life” in May, marking her first return to music in years.
The “Captain” has left the building. The Minnesota Vikings’ legendary defensive end, Jim Marshall, died on Tuesday after a “lengthy hospitalization.” He was 87 years old. Marshall was a key part of the Vikings’ iconic “Purple People Eaters” defensive line that drove the team to four Super Bowl appearances between 1970 and 1977. In a statement the team said “The entire Minnesota Vikings organization is mourning the loss of Jim Marshall. No player in Vikings history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie, and passion more than the all-time iron man.” Marshall joined the Vikings in their inaugural season in 1961 and played 270 straight regular-season games over 19 seasons. That record held until 2009, when it was broken by quarterback Brett Favre during his first season with the Vikings. “Jim Marshall set the tone for how this franchise goes today,” Hall of Fame quarterback Fran Tarkenton said. “We had the Purple People Eaters. They were the foundation of who we are. The leader of the band was Jim Marshall.” In a 1964 win over the San Francisco 49ers, Marshall famously recovered a fumble and took it 66 yards the wrong way for a safety. A celebration of his life is being planned, according to the Vikings website.