‘Friends’ Star Goes Viral for Spot-On Karoline Leavitt Impression

Lisa Kudrow caught the eye of her fans this week when an old video of her parodying a MAGA “non-official spokesperson” resurfaced online.

Social media users were quick to point out that the Friends star’s 2020 impersonation of a Trump representative sounds shockingly similar to his 2025 press secretary, Karoline Leavitt.

The clip was from the Netflix political mockumentary Death to 2020, which was produced and written by Black Mirror creator Charlie Booker and his collaborator Annabel Jones.

In the scene, Kudrow’s character has blonde hair and a know-it-all expression. She dons a blazer and a pearl necklace.

“The whole impeachment thing was baseless, okay,” she says in the video, playing a fictional Trump aide named Jeanetta Grace Susan. “So the Democrats claim that Trump pressured Ukraine into digging up dirt on the Biden family, and their only real evidence of that is a transcript of him doing it.”

She makes air quotes around the word “evidence” to suggest just how ludicrous it is.

Karoline Leavitt is President Donald Trump's youngest-ever press secretary. Anna Moneymaker/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The camera then zooms in on a transcript revealing the proof.

“So what did he say on the transcript?” the interviewer asks behind the camera.

“What transcript?” Kudrow, 62, asks.

“Well, you just mentioned a transcript,” the interviewer responds.

“Check your tape,” Kudrow snaps. “I said no such thing.”

She later goes even further to suggest: “There’s no such place as Ukraine.”

“Yes there is,” the interviewer corrects her, in shock.

She shoots back: “I choose to believe there is not.”

Later, when asked about Trump’s claims about the pandemic, Kudrow’s character goes on a tirade against journalists.

“This is what the media does,” she says. “You lie, fabricate, fantasize.”

When presented with a video of the president making said claims, Kudrow simply says: “Okay, I know this doesn’t fit with your agenda, but this never happened.”

Lisa Kudrow has gone viral for her impression of a MAGA spokesperson that some say sounds similar to Karoline Leavitt. Peacock/Peacock/Griffin Nagel/Peacock via Getty

At the end of the interview, Kudrow’s character is seemingly so confused by her own statements that she says she never supported Trump despite working for him.

X users immediately pointed out the similarities between Kudrow’s ridiculous defenses and the hasty excuses that Leavitt gives to reporters daily.

“This is GREAT!” one user said. “Kudrow perfectly captured the Karoline Leavitt persona—right down to the long bond hair and vapid smile."

“We literally listen to this everyday,” one commenter said. “MAGA believe and stake their lives on memes, but call any reporting or data into question and often see document records as a compelling reason to believe the opposite of what they indicate.”

“This is my experience of trying to reason with MAGA,” added another.