BE KIND, REWIND

Ben Carson, Rick Perry, Marco Rubio Provide Road Map for What NOT to Do at the Debates

Don’t forget to walk out on stage. Don’t forget which agencies you would abolish. Don’t talk about killing a man.

Brooke Howard

What NOT to Do at the Democratic DebatesTake a trip through debate moments the candidates would rather forget.
Brooke Howard

Don’t forget to walk out on stage.

Don’t forget which agencies you would abolish.

Don’t talk about killing a man.

These are all things you should avoid if you are trying to convince the American public you are presidential material. They are also all things that presidential contenders have done in debates.

Democratic 2020 candidates are prepping right now for this week’s debates, brushing up on policies, practicing their game faces, sharpening witty comebacks.

All good.

But for a primer on what not to do, we present this compendium of debate disasters as a public service.