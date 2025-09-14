From Forums to Fatal Shot: Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect’s Dive Into ‘Dark Internet’

Politics

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox says Tyler Robinson’s engagement with online culture may have played a role in his alleged decision to assassinate the late far right activist.

Will Neal
Utah’s governor has suggested the man suspected in the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk may have been driven to kill by his engagement with online culture and video games.

Social media image from Charlie Kirk shooting suspect, Tyler Robinson
Tyler Robinson Facebook

“There was a lot of gaming going on,” Gov. Spencer Cox told NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday. “Friends have confirmed that there was that deep dark internet, Reddit culture and other dark places of the internet where this person was going deep.”

Tyler Robinson, Charlie Kirk photo illustration
Photo Illustration by Eric Faison/The Daily Beast/Getty Images/Reuters

Authorities have arrested 22-year-old Tyler Robinson and are expected on Tuesday to charge him with this week’s murder of the far-right commentator during a campus event in Utah.

A photo of a black and white poster showing Charlie Kirk in the foreground at a vigil for Charlie Kirk
Tyler Robinson is expected to be charged early next week with the assassination of far right activist Charlie Kirk last Wednesday. ADAM GRAY/REUTERS

Robinson’s detention has prompted fervent speculation as to his political leanings and potential motives for the killing, with right-wing voices framing him online as a violent adherent of “transgender ideology.”

Cox confirmed Sunday that Robinson does appear to have been in a romantic relationship with his roommate, who is transgender. But authorities have said it’s unclear whether the relationship was a motive in the killing.

The governor added that the roommate has been “incredibly cooperative” with investigators following Kirk’s assassination.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox, with FBI Director Kash Patel, gestures as he speaks during a press conference announcing details on the suspect in the shooting of Charlie Kirk.
Utah Governor Spencer Cox says Robinson's engagement with online culture and video games may have played a role in his alleged decision to murder Kirk. Cheney Orr/Reuters

As for evidence of Robinson’s engagement with online culture, Cox added in his Sunday interview on Meet the Press “you saw that on the casings,” adding “I didn’t have any idea what those inscriptions meant, but they are certainly the meme-ification that is happening in our society today.”

Investigators have confirmed the bullet casings recovered from the rooftop where the shot that claimed Kirk’s life was fired were inscribed with a number of references to internet subcultures and political ideologies.

The spent casing was reportedly engraved with the phrase “Notices bulge OwO what’s this?”, a phrase associated with the “OwO” emoticon, popular in furry online role play communities.

Others include references to the Italian anti-fascist anthem “Bella ciao,” apparent controller inputs for the video game Helldivers 2, and the phrase “if you read this, you’re gay,” a term taken from a popular meme.

A number of people who knew Robinson from his school years have reportedly confirmed the suspect in Kirk’s slaying was indeed an obsessive player of video games, with some of his preferred franchises including Halo, Call of Duty, and Minecraft.

