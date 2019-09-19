CHEAT SHEET
Learn a New Skill or Satisfy Your Intellectual Curiosity with edX’s Premium Online Courses
While tons of online learning sites have popped up over the years, offering hundreds of courses across as many topics, some of the entities offering these classes are more reputable and offer better content than others. For anyone who takes learning seriously, the safest bet is to enroll in online classes from institutions whose bonafides you already trust, the same way you buy shoes from a company that you know has good craftsmanship or home decor from a shop that only stocks high-quality goods. edX is a platform that offers this low-risk, high-reward experience with online courses from 140 global institutions that you’re already familiar with and trust, like Harvard, MIT, Berkeley, Microsoft, and Wharton. Instructors range from industry experts passing on their own methods for success to academic professors who have spent years (sometimes decades) teaching these subjects in their own non-digital classrooms.
The range of courses available on edX — from marketing and finance to history and engineering — are just as impressive as the experts teaching them. A Harvard-taught American Government: Constitutional Foundations class will give policy wonks the ability to win every political argument, online and off. For the civically engaged, Human Rights: The Rights of Refugees is a course from Amnesty International that will help you learn to be the best possible global citizen. If you want to move beyond satisfying your intellectual curiosity and learn new skills that could help you accelerate your career, courses like Programming for Everybody (Getting Started With Python) from the University of Michigan could help you find a programming or data science job. Or maybe you’re find time for some self-improvement with UC Berkeley’s The Science of Happiness course. No matter what motivates your desire to begin learning, the reputable courses offered by edX will make it easy for you to reach your personal goals. | Find a course at edX
