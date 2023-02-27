Pro-Ivermectin Doctors’ Group Shifts Focus to Common Flu
FRINGE
A group of physicians and scientists dedicated to relentlessly pushing ivermectin as a remedy for COVID-19 has pivoted to evangelizing the dewormer as an effective treatment for the flu and RSV, according to The Washington Post. Pierre Kory, a co-founder of the Front Line Covid-19 Critical Care Alliance, also known by its handy acronym FLCCC, told the newspaper that the alliance had begun exploring how “covid-like” respiratory infections “might respond to novel treatments.” The group’s ivermectin “treatment protocols” for COVID, the flu, and RSV have been downloaded more than a million times, the Post reported. Kory explained that the so-called protocols had been developed “using medical and scientific research (including over 80 references to peer reviewed studies) as well as clinical data from doctors currently treating patients.” A CDC spokeswoman told the Post that ivermectin was “not recommended” for prevention or treatment of the flu, and that “ivermectin has not been proven as a way to prevent or treat RSV.”