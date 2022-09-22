It’s officially fall, so it’s finally appropriate to break out those cozy cardigans and pumpkin-spiced lattes that’ve been calling your name. But don’t stop there – with a few items, a drab entryway can be transformed into an autumnal celebration sure to delight your trick-or-treaters and Thanksgiving guests. It’s easy to make a lovely first impression with only a handful of seasonal pieces.

Frontgate has delightful decor that are whimsical, high quality and long-lasting. The charming doormats stand up to muddy feet. Beautiful wreaths elevate your front door and cute entryway accessories tie the whole space together from now until the first flurries.

Maple Leaf Door Mat Visitors will be falling in love with your home before they even enter the house with this sweet-as-maple-syrup mat. This little maple leaf can welcome guests for years as the colors won’t fade even in the sun and it’s easy to clean. Buy at Frontgate $ 129

Larkspur Urn Filler The perfect set-it-and-forget-it filler for that entryway urn. These lifelike dahlias, roses and daisies are cheery while still keeping a transition season color palette. These polyester blooms will brighten your home for years to come. Buy at Frontgate $ 359

Flores Coco Door Mat This mat works all year around thanks to its bright and cheery color palette. The hand-stenciled dyes are fade-resistant, so this mat won’t wilt from grubby shoes. The woven coir fibers leave dirt and debris outdoors and the mat absorbs moisture without getting mildewy. Buy at Frontgate $ 129

Larkspur Wreath These lifelike dahlias, roses, daisies, and herb flowers can really tie a room together. Whether on a door, wall or part of a creative centerpiece, this wreath has a multitude of uses. It’s a low maintenance decor piece that offers color and texture no matter the season. Buy at Frontgate $ 269

Isabella Wreath This wreath is the perfect transitional piece for summer to fall. The bright and sunny colors from the hydrangeas, peonies, and chrysanthemums pay tribute to the summer months while the little pumpkins hint at the autumn temperatures around the corner. The lifelike arrangement is a charming decor choice inside or out. Buy at Frontgate $ 199

Normandy Lantern 16" Brighten up walkways, porches, or doorways with a vintage touch. These lanterns come in three sizes from 16" to 23" so you can style them solo or as a collection. They can be left outside without worry thanks to the black powder coated finish that protects against the elements. Just picture these with little candles ablaze as trick-or-treaters ring the bell! Buy at Frontgate $ 129

Anduze Indoor/Outdoor Planter 17" Evoke French gardens and old world charm with these planters. They come in Azure, Metallic Bronze, and Sand, so they’ll match any aesthetic. They’re also available in three different sizes (17", 21", and 30"). Whether they're grouped together or standing proudly solo, these sturdy planters are sure to grow on you. Buy at Frontgate $ 299

If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.