Frontier Airlines Accidentally Sends Email Warning Passengers of Pre-Thanksgiving Flight Changes

Read it at USA Today
Frontier Airlines has apologized for sending out an ominous email to thousands of customers warning of a flight change to their Thanksgiving travel plans. According to USA Today, the dreaded subject line of the email caused a collective freakout was one any traveler dreads: “There has been a change to your upcoming flight.” The email directed customers to discuss “re-accommodation” options by calling the budget airline’s rebooking hotline, which was immediately jammed due to the high call volume, causing further aggravation. Late Thursday evening, the airline acknowledged the problem in an apology tweet, blaming a technical issue on the snafu.