Frontier Airlines Ditches ‘Outrageous’ $39 Social-Distancing Upgrade
Airlines have been decimated by the coronavirus pandemic—but, even though they need some extra cash, this isn’t the way to do it. Frontier Airlines has ditched its plan to offer customers a $39 social-distancing upgrade after the idea was met with absolute incredulity. The “more room” sale offer gave passengers the opportunity to buy an empty middle seat on flights for $39 and up to ensure they weren’t seated next to anyone. The deal was heavily criticized, including by Rep. Pete DeFazio (D-OR), chairman of the House Transportation Committee, who said: “I find it outrageous that an airline sees the imperative for social distancing as an opportunity to make a buck.” The Denver Post reported Frontier pulled the plug on the offer Wednesday night. CEO Barry Biffle said: “We recognize the concerns raised that we are profiting from safety and this was never our intent.”