Frontier Airlines Takes the Crown as Most Complained-About U.S. Airline
Frontier Airlines received the highest rate of passenger complaints in 2022 among U.S. carriers, reports said. According to NBC News, data from the Bureau of Transportation Statistics shows the company registered more than 20 complaints for every 100,000 passengers who flew with the airline, compared to a national average of about six passenger complaints per 100,000. Spirit Airlines was the second most complained about airline (10 complaints per 100,000 passengers) with JetBlue coming third (8.9 complaints per 100,000 passengers). Complaints about U.S. carriers more than doubled from 2021 to 2022, rising from 20,365 to 47,591, in what was a challenging year for air travel. Frontier is yet to respond to the report.