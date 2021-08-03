Passenger Duct-Taped to Seat After Allegedly Groping Flight Crew: Video
SOMETHING SPECIAL IN THE AIR
An out-of-control passenger on a Frontier Airlines flight from Philadelphia to Miami last Saturday had to be duct-taped to his seat after he allegedly groped two flight attendants’ breasts and took a swing at a third. In cellphone video obtained by South Florida news outlet WPLG, Maxwell Berry, 22, can be seen shouting profanities while sitting in his seat. He subsequently punched a male flight attendant keeping watch over him, at which point he was taped down by a member of the crew for the remainder of the flight. When the plane landed, Berry was arrested by police on three counts of battery. The arrest report states Berry spilled a drink on himself, then went to the lavatory to change. He emerged “shirtless,” it explains, adding that Berry proceeded to wander the aisles for 15 minutes before allegedly molesting the two crew members.
The bizarre incident comes less than three weeks after a passenger on an American Airlines flight from Dallas-Fort Worth to Charlotte was duct-taped to her seat after she attempted to open an exit door in-flight then bit a flight attendant.