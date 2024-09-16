Chaos in the Skies: Passenger Punches Flight Attendant

A passenger threatened to “kill everybody” aboard a Frontier Airlines flight to San Francisco after he tried to choke a flight attendant, according to law enforcement.

Charles Angel Salva, 30, of Fremont, California, allegedly shouted out, “We are all going to hell” and “this airplane is going down!”

Salva further shouted obscenities at the flight crew and lashed out when they tried to restrain him, says a press release issued by the United States Attorney’s Office.

The disturbance happened soon after the flight took off from John Wayne Airport in Orange County bound for San Francisco last Wednesday.

As the plane was climbing and still under 10,000 feet, Salva caught his hand in the overhead compartment while trying to release the oxygen masks, according to an affidavit filed with the complaint.

Another passenger said Salva appeared claustrophobic and wanted to get off the plane. After being helped to get his hand free, Salva allegedly ran to the back of the plane shouting at flight attendants. When one of them tried to stop him, he tried to choke them, leaving two small marks on their neck.

“Salva then pushed another flight attendant and said he was going to kill everybody,” according to the affidavit.

Another flight attendant was kicked six times in the leg, causing swelling and bruising, and passengers helped restrain him after he broke free of “flex cuffs” and was held still by a seatbelt.

The press release noted that the flight was diverted to Ontario International Airport “because the flight attendants did not feel safe trying to put Salva back in his seat.”

Salva has been charged with interference of flight crew members and attendants. If convicted, he faces a statutory maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.