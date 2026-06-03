Airline Passenger Restrained After Terrifying Mid-Flight Rampage
Passengers on a Frontier Airlines flight stepped in to restrain a man after he allegedly went on a mid-air rampage and tried to open an emergency exit. Authorities say 51-year-old Juan Gabriel Reyes became disruptive about 45 minutes into the flight, which was traveling from San Juan, Puerto Rico, to Chicago on Sunday. Reyes demanded that the crew let him off the aircraft and allegedly attempted to open an exit door. After being stopped, he allegedly pushed against the cockpit door before being escorted away by crew members. As he was ushered away, a flight attendant allowed him to use the restroom, and Reyes attempted to urinate on the bathroom floor, court documents say. The situation escalated when Reyes allegedly grabbed and choked an off-duty flight attendant who had volunteered to sit nearby after the disturbance. Passengers and crew worked together to restrain him using flex cuffs and seatbelt extenders, though he repeatedly broke free before the aircraft landed safely. The suspect was taken into custody after the plane was diverted to Miami and now faces federal charges, including interference with flight crew members and assault.