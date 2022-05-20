Frontier Flight Attendant Helps New Mom Deliver Baby on Flight
NOW ARRIVING
A Frontier Airlines flight attendant is being lauded as “exemplary” and “calm” after helping a woman deliver her newborn baby in the aft bathroom of a flight between Denver and Orlando. Captain Chris Nye called attendant Diana Giraldo heroic for delivering the unidentified woman’s baby. “Diana again went above and beyond after the completion of the flight to coordinate our return to Orlando,” Nye said on the airline’s Facebook page. “The whole crew really did a great job. I transferred controls and flying duties to my First Officer as I coordinated the diversion. Dispatch did a great job as well by suggesting Pensacola Airport and getting a gate and paramedics ready for us. This was a job well done, and I was happy to see everyone working together to successfully deliver a newborn on an aircraft!” The mother has not released the gender or name of the baby except to say the child’s middle name will be Sky for obvious reasons.