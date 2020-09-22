FRONTLINE’s Critically Acclaimed Series, “The Choice,” Returns Tonight for Key 2020 Election Insight
2020 Decision
With only six weeks leading up to election day, the race is coming down to the wire. To help you make an informed decision when you take to the ballot box (or mailbox) this election season, FRONTLINE’s critically acclaimed series, “The Choice,” returns tonight on PBS. The latest installation, “The Choice 2020: Trump vs. Biden,” will offer in-depth profiles of President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden to provide revealing insights on what makes them tick. Going beyond tweets, caricature, and spin, the program will provide a thoughtful, in-depth examination of both candidates as people and as leaders.
In the 2-hour special, veteran FRONTLINE filmmaker Michael Kirk and his team examine everything from the defining moments that shaped Trump's and Biden’s lives, to their approaches to power, and their visions for America’s future at this pivotal juncture. Tune in or stream FRONTLINE’s “The Choice” tonight, September 22 at 9/8c on PBS, pbs.org and the PBS App.