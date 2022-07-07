These $23 Wrinkle Patches are the O.G. Botox

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Neuromodulators like Botox and Dysport are undoubtedly one of the greatest innovations in the beauty space of all time, but before they were approved for cosmetic use, we had to rely on other tactics (besides a solid skincare routine, of course!) to smooth the appearance of fine lines. Frownies’ wrinkle patches are one tried-and-true alternative to wrinkle-reducing injectables that have been around for 130 years.

The patches come in a variety of different sizes to treat different areas of concern and are designed to lift and sculpt areas of concern, including the forehead, crow's feet, smile lines, nasolabial folds, 111s, and more. They even have a wrinkle patch designed specifically for the neck and decolletage area, along with undereye patches to plump and firm.

The wrinkle patches improve the look of wrinkles and fine lines by targeting the actual cause of wrinkles (repeated facial movements, sun damage, aging, etc.) while also lifting and sculpting loose skin. While Frownies’ wrinkle patches yield more significant wrinkle-erasing results when you wear them overnight (six to eight hours is best), they’re also a great quick fix before an event or photoshoot. Just pop them on the desired area about three hours prior to your event and you’ll be good to go.

These wrinkle patches may have recently gone viral on TikTok, but they’ve been ironing out wrinkles for over a century, and have amassed quite the cult following. “I'm 29 and have had a deep wrinkle in the middle of my forehead for years. I tried filler and it just didn't work. After the first use of Frownies it has almost disappeared,” one five-star Amazon reviewer wrote. “Oh how I wish I had started using these ten years ago! The money I could have saved on botox! I'm three days into using these and I'm nothing short of amazed! (UPDATE: After using them 3-4 times a week for a month, my frown line is about 75% gone,” another pleased reviewer (52 years old) said. I don’t know about you, but I’m going to postpone my routine Botox appointment and add these to cart instead!

Frownies Forehead & Between Eyes Wrinkle Patches Buy at Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Frownies Gentle Lift Wrinkle Patches for Lips & Eyes Buy at Amazon $ 28 Free Shipping | Free Returns

Frownies Non-Invasive Undereye Wrinkle Treatment Buy at Amazon $ 23 Free Shipping | Free Returns

