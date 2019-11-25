HUGE
‘Frozen 2’ Tops Box Office With Record $127 Million Opening Weekend
Frozen 2 topped the box office this weekend with a record-setting $127 million in the U.S. and $350.2 million worldwide, according to studio estimates. The AP reports that the sequel to Frozen is the largest opening for any Walt Disney Animation Studios release, and it is the highest-grossing weekend ever for any animated film globally. Frozen 2 also marks a new high in the U.S. and Canada for an animated movie released outside of the summer season. “We can’t open to a number this big without everybody coming out to see it,” Cathleen Taff, Disney’s distribution chief, told the AP. “We’re looking forward to a good run through the holidays given kids are going to start getting out of school this next week.” The original film grossed $1.27 billion and remained in the top 10 in the box office for 17 weeks.