California Governor Gavin Newsom has attacked Donald Trump for “sowing chaos” in Los Angeles and creating a “theatre of the absurdity” as immigration protests continue.

During an interview with Pod Saves America on Monday, Newsom highlighted one of Trump’s political flaws after a phone call with the president late Friday night which the 57-year-old had earlier described as juvial.

Newsom was asked about Trump's polite call versus the attacks against him online by the president.

People attend a rally in downtown Los Angeles, California, U.S. June 9, 2025. David Ryder/Reuters

“They’re just weakness masquerading as strength, they’re cosplaying. I pray sanity can take shape here, I pray that they do not incite the kind of violence that they claim they seek to avoid,” Newsom said.

Also speaking on the Meidas Touch podcast on Monday, Newsom spoke more about the call, revealing he had had a collaborative conversation with Trump on Friday, but added the president then lied about their discussion.

“It was unbelievably cordial, he never brought up the National Guard, he didn’t want to talk about what was going on in L.A,” Newsom said of the phone call.

“Then a few hours later he federalizes the National Guard, he lays claim that somehow it had solved all the problems and the Guard hadn’t even officially been deployed. (He) completely lied about that, lied about our conversation, said he discussed the National Guard with me specifically.”

Newsom also attacked Trump’s deployment of troops to L.A and blamed him for a “manufactured crisis.” It comes as an additional deployment of 2,000 troops was authorized by the president on Monday night, on top of an earlier contingency sent by the president. The latest batch was confirmed by Sean Parnell, chief Pentagon spokesman and assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs.

The Governor said among the troops, California’s 79th infantry had been pulled from working on forest management to prepare for wildfire season.

“These are the folks that are currently being deployed now, they are being sent here for this theater of the absurdity.

“They were working on fentanyl interdiction and doing task force work... all of these extraordinary efforts that can no longer be done, or at least are disrupted because of this ‘show’. And that’s all this is,” Newsom said.

“There are 1,700 of these young men and women that are sitting around waiting for something and another 2,000 have been nationalized again just so Donald Trump can pound his chest and act like he is in control. He is creating chaos, he is sowing chaos.”

Meidas Touch host Ben Meiselas pressed Newsom on being threatened with arrest.

“I don’t want to be hyperbolic and act like a victim but honestly, I literally never thought in my life I’d hear those words uttered by the President of the United States. Directing the arrest of a political opponent that won an election and happens to be the governor of the largest state in our country. It’s really about having the audacity to call him out on his unconstitutional actions.”

Newman told Pod Save America he had put a plan in place in case he was arrested.

“We’ve already processed what that may look like that if they do get a federal warrant to arrest me. That the very act if I chose to fly back to Sacramento from L.A. could be grounds then for them actually having cause to arrest. The fact that we have had that conversation with our folks, in the United States in 2025, says everything you need to know about who’s in the White House right now.”

Speaking on CNN Monday night, Trump’s border czar Tom Homan said that while Newsom had not done anything to warrant an arrest, he would not hesitate if that changed.

The governor also said he first heard the nickname Trump has for him, ‘Newscum’, when he was a child.

“It’s the President of the United States calling (me) what an eighth grade bully called me when I was a kid. Rather pathetic.”