Caretaker Accused of Beating Sister to Death Claimed He Was ‘Frustrated’
A 70-year-old Missouri man beat his sister to death over the July 4th holiday weekend because he was “frustrated” as her full-time caretaker, police told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Police say Anthony Sokolich called 911 Saturday night to report that his 63-year-old sister, Katherine Sokolich, was unconscious after he hit her several times. Doctors said she suffered a “severe brain bleed” and she succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. “She had some disabilities and it appeared he was frustrated with taking care of her,” Sgt. Tracy Panus said. His first-degree assault charge is likely to be upgraded after Katherine died. Katherine was “totally incapacitated and totally disabled,” a probate judge had ruled in February, appointing her brother as her guardian and conservator of her estate. Since then, he had missed a deadline to update the court on whether he had found a supervised living facility for her.