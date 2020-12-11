CHEAT SHEET
Frustrated Trump Wails: I Just Want to Stop the World From Killing Itself!
It’s been a tough few months for President Donald Trump, but at least, for the time being, he still has his Twitter account for when he needs to vent his frustration. On Friday, with the president getting increasingly angry about the Food and Drug Administration’s ongoing approval process for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine, he urged the scientists to hurry up and blasted: “I just want to stop the world from killing itself!” In his Friday morning rant, Trump also described the FDA as a “big, old, slow turtle,” and frothed: “Get the dam vaccines out NOW!” On Thursday, the top advisory board whose lead the FDA traditionally follows backed the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, suggesting that approval is imminent.