CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    FSU Criminology Professor Fired for Publishing Studies With False Data

    ‘EXTREME NEGLIGENCE’

    Erik Uebelacker

    Breaking News Intern

    Florida State University in Sarasota, Florida.

    John Greim/Getty

    A Florida State University research professor of criminology has been fired after an investigation showed his “extreme negligence” caused near “catastrophic” damage to the program, per FSU’s Provost James Clark. Eric Stewart received a scathing termination letter after years of suspicion that he had been publishing studies that included false data. “You demonstrated extreme negligence in basic data management, resulting in an unprecedented number of articles retracted, numerous other articles now in question, with the presence of no backup of the data for the publications in question,” Clark wrote in the letter. Stewart has worked at FSU since 2007. He was placed on administrative leave in March prior to his termination as the investigation moved ahead.

    Read it at Tallahassee Democrat
    ,