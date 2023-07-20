FSU Criminology Professor Fired for Publishing Studies With False Data
‘EXTREME NEGLIGENCE’
A Florida State University research professor of criminology has been fired after an investigation showed his “extreme negligence” caused near “catastrophic” damage to the program, per FSU’s Provost James Clark. Eric Stewart received a scathing termination letter after years of suspicion that he had been publishing studies that included false data. “You demonstrated extreme negligence in basic data management, resulting in an unprecedented number of articles retracted, numerous other articles now in question, with the presence of no backup of the data for the publications in question,” Clark wrote in the letter. Stewart has worked at FSU since 2007. He was placed on administrative leave in March prior to his termination as the investigation moved ahead.