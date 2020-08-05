FTC Commissioner Illustrates Difficulty of Parenting Amid Pandemic by Feeding Newborn During Senate Testimony

Read it at Twitter
Federal Trade Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter testified before the Senate Commerce Committee with her infant daughter in her arms as she spoke about the effect of the coronavirus pandemic on kids, workers, and patients Wednesday. “The reality for working parents is that our parenting responsibilities don’t organize themselves around our work schedules, especially during the pandemic,” Slaughter wrote in a tweet. “Today I had to feed my newborn while I testified in the Senate.” Slaughter took the opportunity during her testimony to draw attention to struggles parents face while trying to juggle childcare and work.