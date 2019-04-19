FTC Considering Holding Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Accountable for Privacy Issues: Report

The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly exploring ways to hold CEO Mark Zuckerberg accountable for the recent data-privacy lapses the social-media giant has admitted to, The Washington Post reports. The agency started probing Facebook in March 2018 after it was revealed that U.K. data firm Cambridge Analytica was able to access private user data. Since then, the two parties have been in settlement negotiations—with the FTC reportedly considering requiring the company to clear its privacy practices with its board of directors, rather than leaving it up to Zuckerberg and other executives. The agency is also reportedly considering making Facebook pay a fine ranging in the billions. In a statement, Facebook told the Post it hoped to “reach an appropriate and fair resolution” with the agency. The FTC reportedly declined to comment. This comes after Facebook admitted to collecting users’ email contacts without their consent and not securely storing Instagram passwords.