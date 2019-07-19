FTC Finalizes Settlement With Google Over Kids’ Privacy Issues on YouTube: Report

CHEAT SHEETTOP 10 RIGHT NOWUH OHFTC Finalizes Settlement With Google Over Kids’ Privacy Issues on YouTube: ReportJulia ArcigaReporterPublished 07.19.19 7:11PM ET Eric Piermont/GettyA Federal Trade Commission investigation has reportedly found that Google violated children’s data privacy law, and the agency has finalized a settlement with the company, The Washington Post reports. According to the Post, the settlement finds that Google failed to protect kids and violated federal law when improperly collecting their data on the video-sharing site. The tech giant is expected to pay a “multi-million-dollar fine” as part of the settlement. No further details on the settlement were immediately available. Read it at The Washington Post