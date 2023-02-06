FTX Asks Politicians to Give Sam Bankman-Fried’s Donations Back
WE WANT A REFUND
Before Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX crypto business unraveled in November, the former billionaire made millions in political donations. Now his bankrupt company wants the money back. On Sunday, FTX and its debtors announced they had sent “confidential messages” to political figures and groups that had received donations from SBF asking for the money back by Feb. 28. “To the extent such payments are not returned voluntarily, the FTX Debtors reserve the right to commence actions before the Bankruptcy Court to require the return of such payments, with interest accruing from the date any action is commenced,” FTX said in a news release. Some recipients have already announced their intention to return the funds following Bankman-Fried’s arrest in December over allegations of massive financial crimes.