Read it at Bloomberg
Yet another former FTX executive is pleading guilty for their role in the crypto exchange’s rapid demise. The latest to fall: former co-CEO Ryan Salame, who is reportedly set to enter his plea on Thursday. Unlike his old partner Sam Bankman-Fried, who publicly positioned himself as a liberal megadonor, Salame showered Republicans with his crypto cash. Bankman-Fried later admitted that he covertly gave to GOP candidates, too, in an effort to influence politicians on both sides of the aisle.