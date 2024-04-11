FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Appeals His 25-Year Sentence
WORTH A SHOT
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried is appealing his conviction on seven fraud and conspiracy counts and his 25-year prison sentence, according to a court filing submitted on Thursday. The former billionaire recently asked the court to allow him to remain incarcerated at the infamous Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn while he works on his appeal. He is being represented in part by Alexandra Shapiro, an attorney who previously represented New York state Sen. Dean Skelos in a corruption case. (Skelos was found guilty, but an appellate panel threw out his conviction. He was convicted again during a second trial.) conviction was conviction During Bankman-Fried’s sentencing last month, Judge Lewis Kaplan said he would push for the fraudster to be transferred to a low or medium security facility, ideally near his parents’ home in San Francisco. Following his sentencing, Bankman-Fried told ABC News that he has been “haunted, every day, by what was lost” amid the demise of his cryptocurrency exchange. “I never intended to hurt anyone or take anyone’s money. But I was the CEO of FTX, I was responsible for what happened to the company, and when you’re responsible it doesn’t matter why it goes bad.” Judge Kaplan said during Bankman-Fried’s sentencing hearing that he had not taken full responsibility for his actions.