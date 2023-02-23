FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Hit With ANOTHER Four Charges

Read it at ABC News
Somehow, things are getting worse for FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried. On Thursday, a superseding indictment revealed that he is being hit with four additional charges, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud and conspiracy to operate an unlicensed money transfer business. The former crypto kingpin was already facing eight other charges, which on their own could have landed him in prison for the rest of his life. Last month, Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to those earlier counts.