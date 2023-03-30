CHEAT SHEET
    Sam Bankman-Fried Pleads Not Guilty to Even More Criminal Counts

    FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried arrived in Manhattan court on Thursday to plead not guilty to additional criminal counts. For those keeping track, his indictment now tallies 13 counts, including recent additions like allegedly bribing Chinese officials tens of millions of dollars to unfreeze his hedge fund’s assets in 2021. Earlier this week, a federal judge imposed new restrictions on Bankman-Fried's bail conditions, which will limit his internet activity to a pre-determined list of websites. Prosecutors and the court had grown furious over the 31-year-old’s antics, such as reaching out to FTX’s general counsel via an encrypted app and trying to start a “constructive relationship,” raising concerns that he was attempting to engage in witness tampering.

