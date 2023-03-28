CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Sam Bankman-Fried Charged With Bribing Chinese Officials
CRYPTO CRASH
Read it at Reuters
Prosecutors have accused FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried of conspiring to bribe Chinese government officials in a new indictment on Tuesday. The filing in the Southern District of New York alleges that the former billionaire directed the transfer of at least $40 million in cryptocurrency to one or more Chinese government officials in November 2021 in order to get access to accounts that had been frozen by Beijing authorities. The 31-year-old previously pleaded not guilty to charges stemming from the collapse of FTX. Prosecutors say Bankman-Fried used customer deposits at FTX to cover losses at the platform’s sister hedge fund, Alameda Research.