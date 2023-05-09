Sam Bankman-Fried Wants 10 of His Charges Thrown Out
TOSS ‘EM
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried on Monday asked a New York judge to throw out all but three of the 13 criminal charges brought against him in the wake of his cryptocurrency exchange’s collapse. The 31-year-old former billionaire’s lawyers argued in a legal filing that prosecutors had brought some of the charges in a “classic rush to judgment” and accused the government of “improperly” seeking to turn “civil and regulatory issues into federal crimes.” Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to allegations of fraud and conspiracy after he was accused of stealing billions of dollars of FTX customer’s money to cover losses at his Alameda Research hedge fund. Prosecutors also claim he used the cash to make illegal political donations and buy real estate, and have separately accused the fallen businessman of bribing Chinese officials.