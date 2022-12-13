CHEAT SHEET
FTX’s Sam Bankman-Fried Denied Bail in the Bahamas
A Bahamian magistrate has denied bail for the fallen cryptocurrency king Sam Bankman-Fried. The disgraced wunderkind, who stands accused of financial fraud on an international scale after his crypto exchange FTX lost billions of dollars in customers’ money, was arrested Monday night at the request of prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in New York. After a court hearing in Nassau, Chief Magistrate Joyann Ferguson-Pratt determined Tuesday that Bankman-Fried should be remanded because of the flight risk. The 30-year-old has been charged with wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering, conspiracy to commit securities fraud, and campaign finance violations, according to an indictment unsealed on Tuesday.