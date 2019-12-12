Emily Ratajkowski Poses With Arm Graffiti, Eviscerating Reported Weinstein Deal

Emily Ratajkowski was so outraged by the Harvey Weinstein settlement—it emerged yesterday that the disgraced producers insurance companies will pay out about $25m in civil suits to around 30 accusers, and that Weisntein himself won’t have to contribute a penny—that she wrote “Fuck Harvey” on her arm.

In a no-doubt entirely happy coincidence, her forceful denunciation of Weinstein produced acres of publicity for her husband Sebastian Bear-McClard’s new film, Uncut Gems.

The movie features Adam Sandler as a New York City diamond dealer and boasts an all-star cast including The Weeknd and Idina Menzel. It is set for release on Christmas Day.

Ratajkowski struck a variety of poses for the cameras while proudly telegraphing her anti-Weinstein message on the red carpet for the new movie.

Earlier, Ratajkowski had posted a message on her Instagram page reading: “Today Harvey Weinstein and his former studio made a $25 million deal with his victims. Weinstein, accused of offenses ranging from sexual harassment to rape, won’t have to admit wrongdoing or pay his own money. #nojusticenopeace.”

Ratajkowski has been a vocal supporter of the Time’s Up movement, telling Harper’s Bazaar earlier this year: “People need to wake up and realise there’s something deeply disturbing.”

If the proposed deal gets approved, it would bring an end to most of the pending civil lawsuits against Weinstein.

Last year, the disgraced Hollywood mogul turned himself in after being charged for criminal sex acts against more than 30 women.

The New York Times reports that a “tentative deal had been agreed involving Weinstein’s numerous alleged victims in the U.S., Canada, Britain and Ireland.”

However, The Guardian reports that the pending deal will not let Weinstein completely off the hook due to his other current charges. His criminal trial is scheduled for January 6 in a Manhattan court along with a jury selection.

Ratajkowski, who has been accused of sending mixed messages for posting sexy images (including a famous nude selfie with Kim Kardashian) has previously said: “My response to people saying I post oversexualized images is that it’s my choice and there’s an ownership and empowerment through them. When I take nude photographs, I’m not there for the boys. It’s about owning my sexuality and celebrating it. And it’s my choice and there has to be room for that in our culture and in our world.”