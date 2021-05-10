Fuel Shortages Loom With Pipeline Still Shut After Ransomware Attack
PAIN AT THE PUMP?
Colonial Pipeline, which shut down operations late Friday after a ransomware attack, still has not said when it expects to be back online—raising the specter of fuel shortages that could push gas prices above $3 a gallon, Bloomberg reports. With no end in sight, traders are trying to line up tankers and barges to maintain supply to the East Coast while the pipeline, which carries up to 2.5 million barrels a day, is out of commission. “Atlanta will be one of the earlier sore spots, along with eastern Tennessee, and perhaps the Carolinas,” Gas Buddy analyst Patrick De Haan told Bloomberg. Experts believe the cyberextortion attack was carried out by an outfit called DarkSide, a ransomware gang that claims it donates a cut of its proceeds to charity.