Fugitive Discovered After Decade on the Lam Posing as College Student

Chrishell Stause has announced her plans to depart Selling Sunset after nine seasons, citing the show’s negative impact on her mental health. “I’ve gotten to a place where I don’t need the show financially,” Stause, 44, told Bustle. “I’m lucky to have other forms of employment, because it’s no longer good for my mental health.” The show took a toll on Stause, with her explaining that “after so many hours, I felt like, ‘Sit here, get through it. You’re not a quitter, but you never have to do this again.’” Stause, who has been a cast member since the show’s 2019 premiere, is unaware if the show will return. “If they do continue, I wish them the best. If they do do another one, by then, I may not watch it. I don’t know. But I have no ill will toward the show,” she said, noting that although this isn’t how she wanted to leave, she isn’t “bitter” as the show gave her “so many opportunities.” Stause told Variety that she realized she was done with the show after the “brutal” reunion. The Nov. 5 reunion saw Stause involved in arguments over Nicole Young’s controversial comments about Stause’s deceased parents and Emma Hernan’s new boyfriend.
Russell Crowe cited cutting down on alcohol as the secret behind his dramatic weight loss, after revealing to Joe Rogan he’d shed 57 pounds over the past year on Thursday. “I’m a big proponent for having a drink—it’s my cultural heritage and as a working class man, it’s my g--damn right,” Crowe told the host with a laugh. “But as you get older, there are certain things you start to learn about your capacities.” Claiming that one night of ‘fun’ was now more than enough, he added, “If I decide to have a glass of wine with dinner, it’s going to be a really nice wine. I try not to have casual drinks now. As in having a drink for the sake of it.” Crowe also revealed he had been having regular injections from a health services platform specializing in stem cell therapy called Ways2Well, introduced to him by Rogan, to ease the pain caused by a lifetime of physical roles. “I’m not really across the science, but the real benefit I’m getting from these into my shoulders, my knees and also IVs, is that it’s calmed down my body’s inflammation,” said Crowe, who admitted he’d used the service around half a dozen times.
A passenger at Melbourne Airport in Australia sustained severe burns to his leg and fingers after his phone battery overheated and exploded in his pocket on Thursday morning. The 50-year-old man was waiting in the Qantas business lounge when his lithium battery power bank burst into flames. Nearby passengers reportedly heard screams and saw “battery acid flying everywhere” after the device ignited. Staff promptly guided the man to a shower and evacuated around 150 travelers from the lounge. “His jacket caught on fire,” one passenger who witnessed the incident shared on social media. “They evacuated us because the smoke and smell was so strong, but I really just hope the guy is okay.” Another passenger, Leanne Tonkes, shared a photo of the scorched device on the lounge floor to her Instagram. The airline said it was reviewing its policies regarding lithium batteries in the wake of the incident, and have since reopened the lounge. Lithium batteries in devices like laptops and power banks have become a point of debate in aviation safety, but are generally allowed in cabin baggage with some restrictions.
Tucker Carlson has gone off-piste with an unsavory joke about suicide. The 56-year-old commentator was appearing on Megyn Kelly’s SiriusXM show when the conversation turned to Dick Cheney’s death earlier in the week, and his daughter Liz. The former vice president died aged 84 from complications of pneumonia and cardiac and vascular disease, his family said. “He raised a really repulsive daughter,” Carlson said of Cheney. “Just on the downside, I’ve got a bunch of daughters that are just fine people, and I’m more proud of them than of anything in my life. And, if I had a daughter, you know, like Liz Cheney, I don’t believe in suicide, but I would consider it.” “Oh wow,” Kelly said before breaking into an awkward laugh. Earlier, Carlson said that he had known Cheney “well,” and that “I just don’t really criticize people when they die.” The former Fox News host’s comments came during an interview that saw him tell fellow MAGA acolyte Kelly to “buzz off.” She pressed Carlson on interviewing white nationalist Nick Fuentes last month. If you or a loved one is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline by dialing or texting 988."
The Maine-based Farmers’ Almanac has announced that 2026 will be its final edition after 208 years of production. The periodical has been published since 1818 and has become an artifact of Americana beloved by gardeners, astronomers, farmers, and generations in need of a weather forecast. Its online edition will also close for good in December. Publisher Geiger of Lewiston cited challenges to traditional formats in a “chaotic media environment.” Editor Sandi Duncan said in a statement, “It is with a heavy heart that we share the end of what has not only been an annual tradition in millions of homes and hearths for hundreds of years, but also a way of life, an inspiration for many who realize the wisdom of generations past is the key to the generations of the future.” The almanac said it had 2.1 million readers in 2017 and claimed its readership had been growing. It built an affectionate following through its unique blend of forecasts, wisdom, and wit. “Though the Almanac will no longer be available in print or online, its spirit will live on in the values it championed: simplicity, sustainability, and connection to nature,” she added in comments on its website.
Former NFL star Antonio Brown was arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting at a celebrity boxing match in Miami in May, ESPN reports. Brown, 37, was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and flown to Essex County, New Jersey, where he is awaiting extradition to Florida. The charges stem from an incident on May 16, in which Brown is alleged to have grabbed a gun from a security guard and fired two shots at a man who was attacking him, grazing him in the neck. Brown said of the event, which was captured on social media, “I was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me. Contrary to some video circulating, Police temporarily detained me until they received my side of the story and then released me. I WENT HOME THAT NIGHT AND WAS NOT ARRESTED. I will be talking to my legal council and attorneys on pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.” A warrant for Brown’s arrest was issued on June 11, a month after the incident. Brown, a wide receiver, spent 12 years in the NFL with the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Several military personnel have been hospitalized after a “suspicious package” containing white powder was delivered to a military base in Maryland, prompting an evacuation. Joint Base Andrews, located just outside Washington, D.C., initiated a full-scale emergency response after a number of employees were exposed to the mysterious powder in the Air National Guard Readiness Center while opening an envelope, which was delivered alongside several pieces of political propaganda that are being investigated by authorities. A HAZMAT team dispatched to the scene departed the area on Thursday evening, after confirming there were no immediate threats, and has since turned the incident over to the Office of Special Investigations. The individuals exposed to the powder have since been taken to the on-site Malcolm Grove Medical Center for further evaluation. The extent of their illnesses is currently unknown. Joint Base Andrews is a high-profile military hub regularly used for travel by the president, vice president, and top-ranking Cabinet officials, and is known for housing Air Force One. Donald Trump last visited the base Wednesday, just a day before the incident took place.
A 32-year-old mother-of-four was shot to death on Wednesday after she and her husband mistakenly approached the wrong house for a cleaning job, authorities have heard. María Florinda Ríos Pérez de Velásquez, 32, was working as a house cleaner after emigrating to the U.S. from Guatemala four years ago in search of a better life, her brother Rudy Ríos Pérez told reporters. But what was supposed to be a routine cleaning job in Whitestown, Indiana, turned ugly when she mistakenly tried to enter a house they were not assigned to clean just before sunrise, prompting a 911 call from the home’s owners. But in the five minutes between the call being made and officers arriving on the scene, one of the occupants fired a single gunshot through their front door, striking Ríos Pérez de Velásquez in the head and killing her instantly. She was pronounced dead at the scene. County Prosecutor Kent T Eastwood says his office is reviewing the case to see if criminal charges are warranted, noting Indiana’s strict self-defense laws. “Each fact scenario is different, but it is a troubling trend in our communities across the nation,” said Eastwood. “I think everyone can agree this person should not be dead.” The victims’ children range from 11 months to 17 years, with her youngest set to turn one this month, her brother confirmed.
A “very good” college student has been arrested after allegedly creating a new identity and going on the run for 13 years, wanted for offenses relating to child pornography. Authorities say Justin Phillips, an engineering science student at the State University of New York, is an alias for wanted sex offender Anthony Michael Lennon. In July, Lennon was added to Oklahoma’s “Ten Most Wanted List.” He is accused of faking his own gory abduction from a hotel in the state in 2012. The 44-year-old was charged 13 years ago with possession of child pornography, NBC Bay Area reports. He had previously pleaded guilty to child pornography charges after a friend found 50 gigabytes of illegal material on his computer. “It’s an unbelievable situation,” Rashid Aidun, an associate professor in the school of engineering technology, said. “Everyone is in shock.” He added that he had been a “very good” student and had ambitions of attending MIT after completing his four-semester transfer program. Johnny L. Kuhlman, U.S. Marshal for the Western District of Oklahoma, said tips had led investigators from Nevada to Tennessee, and eventually to Canton, NY, near the Canadian border. “This was one more of those leads that obviously turned out successful for us,” he said. Lennon is due to appear in court on November 19.
Former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi filmed a secret decoy video to throw people off the scent of her imminent retirement plans. Pelosi, 85, released a six-minute video message on Thursday revealing she would not be seeking re-election to Congress at the end of her 20th term in January 2027. Pelosi had filmed two different videos, including one where she announced she was going to run for re-election, in order for the news of her retirement to remain within her inner sanctum. The decision to step down was so top secret that Politico reports some of Pelosi’s closest political allies did not know about her plans until the night before, and others were not informed until five minutes before she posted her retirement video. The publication quotes an adviser who said even some of her family members were not aware of her decision until hours before it was announced to the public. “She was going to make an announcement on her own terms, her own turf,” a Pelosi adviser said. “We kept a very small circle.” Pelosi also updated some key power brokers the evening before releasing her video, including House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, California Gov. Gavin Newsom, and San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie. “We have made history, we have made progress,” Pelosi said in her video message. “We have always led the way, and now we must continue to do so by remaining full participants in our democracy, and fighting for the American ideals we hold dear.” Pelosi was first elected to Congress in 1987 and made history in 2007 when she became the first woman to serve as House speaker. One person not happy for her was President Donald Trump, who told Fox News on Thursday Pelosi was “evil, corrupt, and only focused on bad things for our country.”