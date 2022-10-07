Fugitive Applies for Job With N.J. Sheriff’s Office... and Is Promptly Arrested
OOPS!
A woman who applied for a job at her local sheriff’s office ended up being cuffed instead after her potential employer found that she had a slew of outstanding warrants. Zyeama Y. Johnson, 27, was wanted in Pennsylvania for failure to appear in court on fraud charges, and in New Jersey on 10 bench warrants for failing to appear in court on traffic charges. She nevertheless applied to become a security guard with the Hudson County Sheriff’s Office in New Jersey. A spokesperson for the office said that they double-checked the validity of the warrants then called Johnson in under the guise of a job interview. She was promptly taken into custody when she arrived. Johnson allegedly had two stolen credit cards on her as well, Sheriff Frank Schillari said.