Fugitive Arrested After Trying to Catch Olympics Ice Hockey Game
A fugitive who had eluded authorities for 16 years was eventually detained after he tried to watch an ice hockey game at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. The 44-year-old Slovak national, who has not been identified, was wanted by Italian authorities for a string of thefts committed in 2010. Police were first aware of the suspect’s whereabouts after he checked into a campsite on the outskirts of the Italian capital. This triggered an automatic alert at the campsite’s reception, notifying authorities that the wanted man was there. The suspect was not even able to watch the ice hockey game he traveled to watch between his home nation, Slovakia, and Finland, as he was detained on Wednesday. The 44-year-old was then taken to Milan’s San Vittore prison, where the carabinieri, Italy’s military police, said he will serve a prison sentence of just over 11 months. To make matters worse for the Slovakian thief, his national team went on to lose to Finland 4-1 at Milan’s Santagiulia Arena on Wednesday.