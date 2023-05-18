‘Fugitive’ Ex-Biden Energy Official Arrested Over Another Luggage Theft
EXCESS BAGGAGE
The former Department of Energy official, who was booted from the Biden administration after several bizarre luggage theft incidents, was arrested Wednesday over another similar incident. A Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police spokesperson confirmed to The Daily Beast that the cops executed a search warrant on Wednesday against Sam Brinton, 35, relating to an incident in which Brinton allegedly stole luggage property from Reagan National Airport. The spokesperson didn’t disclose the date of alleged theft but said it was brought to the department’s attention in February 2023. Brinton, who goes by they/them pronouns, was initially taken into custody at their home in Rockville, Maryland by Montgomery County Police, and held on charges of “fugitive from justice,” according to arrest records. Brinton is awaiting extradition and will later face grand larceny charges, authorities said. The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police spokesperson did not comment on why Brinton was being considered a “fugitive.”