Fugitive Father Shot Dead by Police in Front of Child
Fugitive father Tom Phillips, who spent nearly 4 years on the run after abducting his 3 small children, has been shot dead by police following a botched armed robbery in the New Zealand countryside. Phillips became involved in a deadly shootout after robbing a farm supplies store in the Waikato area and attempting to evade police on a quad bike with one of his children in tow. When a set of road spikes burst his tyres, he began shooting at officers with a “high-powered rifle,” hitting one in the head, before being killed by officers returning fire. The child was taken into custody and helped lead police to a remote campsite in the wilderness, where their young siblings were found. The three children, aged 9, 10, and 11, are believed to be in contact wth their mother, who says she is “deeply relieved” the ordeal has ended. Police had avoided a high-stakes confrontation with Phillips over fears his children may be harmed, and described the incident as a “devastating outcome for all involved.” The wounded officer is described as having “critical, but survivable” injuries and is recovering in a nearby hospital.