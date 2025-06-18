Fugitive Found After 3 Decades Just 150 Miles From Prison

Cheat Sheet
1
Uma Thurman Reveals Why She Stepped Away From Action Movies
BACK IN ACTION
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.18.25 1:40PM EDT 
Uma Thurman
Uma Thurman NBC/Theo Wargo/NBC via Getty Images

Kill Bill icon Uma Thurman has opened up about why she walked away from action films before reentering the genre with her new film, The Old Guard 2. Thurman, 55, will play alongside Charlize Theron in the upcoming superhero flick, which hits the big screen on July 2. Thurman told Jimmy Fallon on a Tuesday appearance of The Tonight Show that she chose to step back for over two decades to preserve her legacy as an action star. “I never really followed Kill Bill up with action because I didn’t kind of want to be in a whole bunch of ‘B’ action movies," she said. ”When you do Kill Bill, you never stop hearing about, you know, it’s like, ‘Oh, got to be very careful about what I do next.’ So I did other stuff.” But when The Old Guard 2 rolled around, Thurman said it “seemed different” and decided that now was a good time to “put my toe into action again.” The Pulp Fiction star said that the first film in the series was “unique,” “moving,” and had “character and depth.” She added that her co-star Theron was “epic” in the first movie and that she was ready to “go support her and fight her and battle her out.”

2
Spielberg Reflects on Shock Over Oscar’s Snub for Hit Movie
SHARK BAIT
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.18.25 1:27PM EDT 
Steven Spielberg
Olivia Wong/WireImage

When Steven Spielberg directed Jaws, he was just 26-years-old. The infamously chaotic filming process almost led him to losing his job. Little did Spielberg know the movie would become one of the most influential Hollywood blockbusters of all time (and, as Spielberg would come to regret, a contributor to a greater fear of sharks in the public imagination). When the movie was released, it became the highest-grossing film of its time. The buzz about the movie was so immense that the young Spielberg found himself disappointed when it was One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest and its director, Miloš Forman, who won the prestigious Best Picture and Best Director Oscars at the 1976 Academy Awards. Spielberg hadn’t even been nominated for the director category. “I was surprised. And I was disappointed,” he reflects in National Geographic’s soon-to-be-released documentary Jaws @ 50: The Definitive Inside Story. (However, the director admits that he would also have chosen Forman’s movie for Best Picture.) Still, Jaws won three other Academy Awards that season. Spielberg, now 78, has since become a household name for his later films, including Schindler’s List, for which he was awarded both of the highly coveted Academy Awards, and Saving Private Ryan, for which he won another Best Director Oscar.

Read it at People

Shop with Scouted

Soothe Daily Foot Fatigue Fast With This Three-in-One Massager
HAPPY FEET
Scouted Staff
Published 05.13.25 6:49PM EDT 
A person using the AuraHeal foot massager. They are sitting down on a couch and have both feet in the massager. They have grey pants and white socks on.
AuraHeal

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

You don’t need to splurge on a pricey spa day to treat your feet to professional-level pampering. AuraHeal’s foot massager does it at a fraction of the cost and from the comfort of your home.

Unlike other foot massagers on the market, AuraHeal combines three therapies to stimulate blood flow and provide deep relief from daily foot fatigue—Shiatsu, compression, and heat. You can adjust the vibration, deep tissue rollers, and heat (up to 131°F) to your liking.

Shiatsu Foot Massager
Buy At Amazon

Plus, there are three compression levels to choose from, each targeting a specific area of the foot: instep, heel, and ankles. Have big feet? Don’t sweat it. This foot massager is designed to comfortably fit up to a size 14. The machine itself is about as heavy as a drill, making it perfect for on-the-go relief.

To ensure a fresh and hygienic massage every time, AuraHeal made sure the breathable foot sleeves can be removed easily for effortless cleaning and maintenance. On top of reduced foot pain, users also report improved sleep quality, increased daily energy, and stress relief. Whether you’re dealing with foot pain, ankle discomfort, or just need some respite after a long day at work, AuraHeal’s foot messenger provides fast relief whenever you need it.

3
Sam Rockwell Apologizes to George Bush’s Daughter Over Portrayal of Ex-President
BUSH-TED
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 06.18.25 1:30PM EDT 
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell attend the 2024 AFI Fest - Closing Night Gala Premiere of "Juror #2" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Leslie Bibb and Sam Rockwell attend the 2024 AFI Fest - Closing Night Gala Premiere of "Juror #2" at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 27, 2024 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic) Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Sam Rockwell had an amusingly awkward moment on Tuesday’s episode of Today when discussing his portrayal of former President George W. Bush in Vice—opposite host Jenna Bush Hager, the real Bush’s daughter. The 56-year-old Oscar winner, joined by longtime partner Leslie Bibb, joked about the surreal experience of meeting Hager after playing her father in Adam McKay’s 2018 political satire. “I’m sorry for [that],” Rockwell quipped, prompting Hager to laugh and reassure him, “No, you don’t need to apologize!” As footage of Rockwell’s Bush impression played in the studio, Bibb teased Jenna that, “Her dad has never been sexier. Look at you two!” Rockwell then asked if they’d need therapy to process the odd dynamic, to which Hager joked “We do have the same physical therapist. We could go to her!” Later in the interview, Rockwell admitted he studied Bush’s mannerisms intently for the role, and busted out a quick impression to the delight of the host and audience, but admitted most of the nuance had been lost in the years since filming, replaced with a “general Southern drawl.” He told Jenna: “Now when I do [Walton] Goggins, I do George, your dad. Or when I do your dad, I do Matthew McConaughey or Woody Harrelson. Just one amalgam of Southern people.”

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

4
Ted Cruz Rages at Tucker Carlson After ‘Gotcha’ Moment
CRUZ DAMAGE CONTROL
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 06.18.25 3:26AM EDT 
Published 06.18.25 2:22AM EDT 
Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chairman Ted Cruz.
Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee Chairman Ted Cruz. Jonathan Ernst/REUTERS

Ted Cruz has bitterly clapped back after a preview of an interview with Tucker Carlson saw him ridiculed on social media. On Tuesday, Carlson dropped a clip where he asked Cruz “How many people live in Iran, by the way?” When the senator responded he did not know, an incredulous Carlson snapped: “You don’t know the population of the country you seek to topple?” The Daily Beast covered the fallout from the clip, which descended into Carlson laughing in Cruz’s face. Comments on social media included, “Is it possible to absolutely loathe Tucker Carlson and enjoy the f--k out of watching him destroy Ted Cruz at the same time?” Political commentator Brian Krassenstein leaned into the looming MAGA civil war, stating the video was a sign “the Republican Party is self-destructing.” Cruz took to his X account in an attempt to save face. “He released a snippet playing a ‘gotcha’ on the population of Iran,” Cruz said of Carlson’s preview. “I declined to play that silly game. WATCH the full 2-hr interview, where Tucker ATTACKS Trump, attacks the ‘AIPAC lobby,’ and falsely claims Iran is NOT trying to assassinate Trump.” The full interview is released on Wednesday.

Shop with Scouted

Bioré’s Aqua Rich SPF Is Strikingly Similar to the Cult-Favorite Japanese Version
WHITE CAST-PROOF
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.21.25 1:57PM EDT 
Biore Aqua Rich UV Sunscreen vs. Biore Watery Essence SPF
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Biore.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.

The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen
See At Amazon$15

Free Shipping

Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.

Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.

5
Bruce Springsteen Has Harsh Words for America’s ‘Moron’-in-Chief
GOING DOWN
Eboni Boykin-Patterson 

Entertainment Reporter

Published 06.18.25 11:56AM EDT 
Bruce Springsteen
Shirlaine Forrest/Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen isn’t letting go of his war of words with Donald Trump. In a new profile for The New York Times, Springsteen said the president is a “moron,” but only partially responsible for the “tragic” state of America. “I think that it was the combination of the deindustrialization of the country and then the incredible increase in wealth disparity that left so many people behind. It was ripe for a demagogue,” Springsteen told the Times. “While I can’t believe it was this moron that came along, he fit the bill for some people. But what we’ve been living through in the last 70 days is things that we all said, ‘This can’t happen here.’ ‘This will never happen in America.’ And here we are.” He added, “It’s an American tragedy.” Springsteen has been taking every opportunity to rip Trump during his “Land of Hopes and Dreams” tour, which he opened by calling him a “treasonous” president who’s “persecuting people for using their right to free speech and voicing their dissent.” Trump eagerly fueled the verbal sparring match from his Truth Social account, calling Springsteen a “dried up prune” who “ought to keep his mouth shut.” Springsteen continued to drag the president on stage and in his “Land of Hopes and Dreams” EP, however, with the full public support of several rock legends—as Trump posted a doctored video of himself whacking the rocker with a golf ball.

Read it at The New York Times

6
Kim Jong Un’s Top Admiral Erased From Photos After Botched Warship Launch
VANISHING ACT
Erkki Forster 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.18.25 1:22PM EDT 
KCTV split image
KCTV

Kim Jong Un has erased a top military commander and a shipyard boss from official photos after a failed warship launch reportedly triggered the North Korean despot’s rage. Admiral Kim Myong Sik and shipbuilder Hong Kil Ho were initially pictured alongside Kim during an inspection of the vessel in March—but they’ve since been airbrushed out, leaving a conspicuous space next to the dictator. Their vanishing act may hint at a grim fate. “The airbrushing of a North Korean official from a state media image like this is a strong indication that the person in question has been executed,” North Korea expert Michael Madden told The Sun. The two men were reportedly arrested after the regime’s newest guided-missile warship keeled over before Kim’s eyes during its launch in May. Kim later said the accident was caused by “absolute carelessness” and “irresponsibility,” vowing punishment for those involved. The famously ruthless despot boasted this month that the ship—touted as a key asset in defending the country against what he calls threats from the U.S. and its regional allies—has been repaired, though defense experts doubt it’s operational. Kim’s apparent effort to scrub disgraced officials from the record echoes tactics used by Soviet dictator Joseph Stalin, who infamously doctored photos to remove purged allies.

Read it at The Sun

7
Trump’s Immigration Crackdown Is Hitting Nursing Homes Hard
FORCED OUT
Janna Brancolini
Published 06.18.25 1:33PM EDT 
A home health care nurse helps an elderly woman in Florida in September 2024.
Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images

Nursing homes and other health care providers are struggling to fill vacancies as the Trump administration cracks down on immigration. Last year more than 41 percent of home health aides in the U.S. were born outside the U.S. The data also shows that 30 percent of nursing home housekeeping and maintenance employees, 22 percent of nursing assistants, and 28 percent of personal care aides are foreign-born. With the administration ending temporary protected status for hundreds of thousands of people from more than a dozen countries, many legal residents working in health care are being forced to leave the U.S. Officials have also suspended refugee programs, which during the Biden administration worked with resettlement agencies to staff housekeeping, dietary, and other ancillary positions at nursing homes. The U.S. was experiencing a shortage of caregivers for the country’s disabled and elderly populations even before the immigration policy changes. Now patient advocates and policy experts warn the crackdown could lead to a lower quality of care.

Read it at Axios

8
Ralph Fiennes Hopes Pope Was Able to ‘Get Something’ From ‘Conclave’
PAPAL MOVIE REVIEW
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.18.25 1:35PM EDT 
Ralph Fiennes hopes the pope was able to see "something of value" in "Conclave."
Ralph Fiennes hopes the pope was able to see "something of value" in "Conclave." Kate Green/Getty Images for BFI

Ralph Fiennes had many questions for Pope Leo XIV about his thoughts on the 2024 film Conclave. The actor told Entertainment Weekly while promoting his upcoming horror film, 28 Years Later, that he was “delighted” the pope watched the Academy Award winning movie before the real papal conclave met. “Did he enjoy it? Did he just shrug his shoulders and say halfway through, ‘This is rubbish’? Or did he get something from it? I’d like to know what he thought,” he said. Fiennes admitted that the movie’s power politics were most likely “amped up for entertainment purposes,” but that he hoped the pope “saw something of value in it.” “I guess if the next pope watched Conclave, of course, at a simplistic level, I’m delighted. But I mean, I want him to like it. If he didn’t like it, what can I do? I’ve done it!” he said. Leo’s brother, John Prevost, revealed in May that he had asked Leo prior to the actual conclave if he had watched the movie, “so you know how to behave,” alleging that the future pope “had just finished watching” it. A handful of the 133 cardinals at the conclave also allegedly watched Conclave to prepare for the real thing, a cleric involved telling Politico that the movie was surprisingly accurate.

Read it at Entertainment Weekly

Shop with Scouted

This Made-for-Summer THC Drink Delivers the Buzz You Want—Without the Brain Fog
🪄🌵
Scouted Staff
Published 05.09.25 5:32PM EDT 
Hand with nail polish pouring a Magic Cactus beverage into a glass, next to table with other Magic Cactus cans and cacti
Magic Cactus

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

The weather’s warmer and the days are longer, which means now is the perfect time to start getting ready for a fun-filled summer. Whether you’re planning for outdoor adventures, social gatherings, or simply a chill night by yourself, Magic Cactus is the ideal drink to help you let loose without brain fog or a morning hangover. Magic Cactus is a fully legal, non-alcoholic, micro-dosed THC drink that gives you a light, functional buzz to help lift your mood without derailing your day.

Magic Cactus — Spiced Peach (12-pack)
Also available in Watermelon Hibiscus and Lavender Raspberry
Buy At Magic Cactus$54

Each Magic Cactus beverage is infused with hemp-derived THC and made with a sparkling cactus water base that is naturally rich in electrolytes and antioxidants. The result is a uniquely refreshing drink that helps you keep the party going without crashing or losing control of yourself. With three standout flavors (Watermelon Hibiscus, Spiced Peach, and Lavender Raspberry), thousands of glowing reviews, and a spiffy can design to boot, Magic Cactus is a one-of-a-kind alternative for anyone who wants to rethink how they celebrate. Whether you’re sober-curious, cutting back, or simply looking for a new way to enjoy life, grab a can today.

9

Fugitive Found After 3 Decades Just 150 Miles From Prison

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT
Isabel van Brugen 

Freelance Writer

Published 06.18.25 1:18PM EDT 
The Dublin Federal Correctional Institution
Ronald Keith Harvey, 79, fled FCI Dublin while serving time for operating a sprawling marijuana grow operation. MediaNews Group/The Mercury News/MediaNews Group via Getty Images

After 30 years on the run, a Northern California fugitive has been taken in by police. He was found to be living “a quiet, normal life” some 150 miles from the federal prison he escaped in 1994, SFGATE reported. Ronald Keith Harvey, 79, fled FCI Dublin while serving time for operating a sprawling marijuana grow operation with more than 600 plants and firearms, officials said. Deputy U.S. Marshal Cruz Moya, who took over the case last year, told SFGATE that his team located Harvey in Nevada City after a fresh data sweep linked him to a new address. Harvey was booked on June 12, according to the county’s inmate database. FCI Dublin, the now-shuttered Bay Area facility Harvey escaped, made headlines in 2022 due to reports of widespread sexual abuse at the prison. “These guys are always looking over their shoulder,” Moya said. “And we’re not going to stop until we get you.”

Read it at SFGATE

10
MAHA Demands Met as General Mills Removes All Artificial Food Dyes
HEALTHY CHOICES
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Published 06.18.25 1:14PM EDT 
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Rebecca Noble/Getty Images

General Mills revealed Tuesday that it would be removing all artificial colors from its U.S. products by the end of 2027. The Lucky Charms manufacturer also announced that by the summer of 2026, it would eliminate synthetic dyes from its food that is served in K-12 schools, as well from its U.S. cereal. Earlier Tuesday, Kraft Heinz also said that it would stop putting artificial colors and dyes in its U.S. products, adding that it would remove artificial coloring from its products by the end of 2027. These announcements come only a few months after Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. declared his plan to remove food color additives from U.S. products in an effort to “Make America Healthy Again” (MAHA). Kennedy reportedly held a closed-door meeting in March with CEOs from several major U.S. food companies, including General Mills, demanding they remove artificial dyes from their food, according to a memo viewed by Bloomberg News. “The Secretary made clear his intention to take action unless the industry is willing to be proactive with solutions,” wrote Melissa Hockstad, president and CEO of the Consumer Brands Association, in the memo.

Read it at CNBC

