Fugitive Inmate Captured on Virginia College Campus
ON THE LOOSE
A 44-year-old inmate from Piedmont Regional Jail surrendered to police around 5:30 a.m. Monday after he fled about three miles to Virginia’s Longwood University campus and pulled an outdoor fire alarm. Bruce Callahan was “injured and in poor health” and asked for medical assistance when he was apprehended, the university said in a statement, although the nature of his injuries were unclear. Longwood had no indication that Callahan had previously been on campus. He initially broke free from custody on May 1 and was behind bars for federal weapons and drug charges, including the trafficking of large amounts of fentanyl and cocaine in Robeson County, North Carolina. He was arrested in September 2021 and transferred to Virginia in September 2022. His capture follows a similar incident involving another inmate, 26-year-old Alder Marin-Sotelo, who escaped Piedmont Regional Jail the same day as Callahan before cops found him in Mexico.