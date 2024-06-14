Fugitive Midwestern ‘Hitwoman’ Can’t Resist Sending a Few Facebook DMs
STEP AWAY FROM THE KEYBOARD
Aimee Betro, the American accused of donning a hijab during a botched U.K. murder-for-hire, has been Facebooking up a storm while on the lam in Asia, the Daily Mail reports. Betro reportedly messaged one friend: “Like wtf I don’t even know where to start with all the misinformation that’s said about me. It’s a f--king sh-t show.” The friend said Betro didn’t dispute having some involvement in the bonkers scheme—indeed, her Facebook showed her vacationing in Birmingham at the time—but claimed many of the reported details were wrong. She has also been messaging her best friend daily and Snapchatting people “all the time,” the friend said. Meanwhile, her mom, Jeanne Johnson, only found out about the allegations when a Daily Mail reporter visited her trailer northwest of Milwaukee this week. “I’m shocked,” she said. “I’ve been waiting for this day—either trouble or dead.” Betro is accused of trying to kill a store owner in Birmingham in 2019 at the behest of two business rivals, who were both convicted of their involvement.