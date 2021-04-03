Fugitive Sent to Prison for Giving Woman Deadly Butt Enhancements
HOTEL ROOM SURGERY
Niticia Deonte Lee has been sentenced to five years in prison after she injected a 22-year-old woman with fatal silicone butt enhancements in 2015, KSDK reports. Lee previously pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter. Officials say she traveled from Dallas to a hotel near a St. Louis airport to conduct the procedure. Her client died four days post-procedure from a bad reaction to the silicone. “Liquid silicone injected into individuals’ bodies can cause serious harm and even death, as this tragic case shows,” said Charles Grinstead, an official at the FDA Office of Criminal Investigations. “The FDA has not approved any liquid silicone product for body enhancements.”
Lee is not a cosmetic doctor, and was on the run for five years, even going as far as Mexico to hide, before she was arrested in 2020, officials say. According to Fox2Now, the victim’s mom said in court: “This is not closure. This is no justice. I cry every day. You killed her once, but I die every day.”