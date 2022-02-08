Police Searching for NJ Nurse Who Allegedly Set Hospital Worker on Fire
ON THE LAM
A nurse is on the run after allegedly attacking a medical technician with a wrench, then setting her on fire in a hospital break room just after 5am on Monday, New Jersey officials said. Police are searching for Nicholas Pagano, a 31-year-old travel nurse working on a contractual basis through an independent staffing agency. He fled the scene after the attack, for which he also faces charges of aggravated arson, aggravated assault, and unlawful weapons possession, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said. The 54-year-old victim was found by authorities with multiple third-degree burns on the upper half of her body. A gash on her head required stitches, Magella said. Pagano was considered by police to be “armed and dangerous, and should not be approached” if spotted, the prosecutor added.