Fugitive Trolls Ohio Cops on Facebook: ‘Gotta Be Quicker’

Read it at WCMH
Fugitives usually try to keep a low profile, but not Tanner Reinhart. The Ohio felon taunted police on their own Facebook page when they posted that he was wanted for a probation violation. “Y’all almost had (me) the other day you gotta be quicker than that,” the 20-year-old wrote. Despite his bravado he did seem open to negotiating his surrender. “What willll I get if I turn my self in,” Rhinehart asked. “They give me a good enough deal I might turn my self in.” The probation violation was from a charge of failing to comply with an officer on Feb. 26, according to WCMH.