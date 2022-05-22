Fugitive Caught and Charged in Murder of Mother of Six
MANHUNT
Law enforcement officials arrested the man suspected of the murder of a Wisconsin mother of six who was, according to People, trying to help her friend out of an abusive relationship. Brittany Booker, 30, was killed on April 24 from a gunshot wound to the head. Police suspect that 42-year-old Terry “Scooter Man” Jackson—who allegedly attacked Booker and another woman with a claw hammer in a separate incident in February—managed to access her home, assault her in front of her children, and then force her into her car, where she was later found dead. The search for Jackson, whom one law enforcement official described as a “particularly violent criminal” in a press release, spanned five states until he was eventually captured this morning in Chicago. According to a press release from the Racine, Wisconsin Police Department, Jackson was charged with homicide.